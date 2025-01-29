Thunder vs. Warriors prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8) and the Golden State Warriors (22-23) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

Battling health issues and an aging core of stars, the Golden State Warriors are fighting just to make the play-in tournament. They heled the cause with a 114-103 win last night against Utah. They prevailed despite the absence of Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Steph Curry. Chet Holmgren remains sidelined for OKC, but the Thunder keep setting the pace out West. They are 9-2 in their last ten games with the two losses both handed to them by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder are currently 17-5 on the road with a point differential of +12, while the Warriors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Warriors live today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Thunder vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Thunder (-510), Warriors (+383)

Thunder (-510), Warriors (+383) Spread: Thunder -11

Thunder -11 Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 118.6, and the Warriors 112.86.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Warriors on Wednesday

The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 games with a 2-day rest advantage

The OVER is 4-1 in the Warriors’ last 5 games

The Thunder are 29-16 against the spread this season

The Thunder have won their last 13 games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)