Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 24

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

If it feels like Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (46-10) gives you déjà vu, it’s not because you’re going crazy. It’s because this is a rematch of last night’s game, where the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Timberwolves by seven in Minnesota.

It was a game of large swings. The Timberwolves outscored the Thunder 40-26 in the second quarter but were outscored 42-33 in the third.

This is the final meeting between the two teams this season. The Thunder hold a 2-1 advantage over the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are currently 15-13 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Thunder have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder live today



Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Timberwolves (+493), Thunder (-690)

Spread: Thunder -12

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 112.49, and the Thunder 118.74.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Thunder on Monday



The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Western Conference teams



The Thunder are 20-9 ATS at home this season

The Timberwolves have won their last 4 matchups against divisional opponents



