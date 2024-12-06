 Skip navigation
Timberwolves vs Warriors Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published December 6, 2024 09:51 AM
Can Washington stay fantasy relevant on Mavericks?
December 4, 2024 04:10 PM
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin analyze PJ Washington's fantasy resurgence, discussing if the 26-year-old forward will continue to put up numbers when the Mavericks have a fully healthy team.

The Timberwolves take on the Warriors in the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State.

Minnesota is 11-10 and winners of three straight. The Timberwolves beat the Clippers (93-92), Lakers (109-80), and Clippers again (108-80) during the three-game winning streak. The Wolves are 4-6 on the road this year and will face the Warriors in San Francisco tonight and Sunday.

The Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak with a home victory over the Rockets last night (99-93) improving to 13-8. Golden State was without Steph Curry and Draymond Green in that contest and could get both back tonight (both questionable). Jonathan Kuminga led Golden State in scoring with 33 points and the Warriors are 1-1 with no rest this year with a victory over the Pelicans and a loss to the Spurs.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Minnesota @ Golden State

● Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Chase Center

● City: San Francisco, CA

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Minnesota @ Golden State

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+100), Golden State Warriors (-115)

● Spread: Warriors -1 (-110)

● Total: 219.5

Probable starting lineups for Minnesota and Golden State

· Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10)

PG Mike Conley

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

· Golden State Warriors (13-8)

PG Steph Curry (questionable)

SG Brandin Podziemski

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green (questionable)

C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves @ Warriors

  • Golden State is 13-8 ATS, which is tied for 8th-best.
  • Minnesota is 8-13 ATSm ranking tied for 8th-worst.
  • Minnesota is 4-3 ATS and on the ML with a rest advantage
  • Golden State is 1-1 ATS and on the ML with no rest.
  • The Warriors are 4-2 on the ML and 3-3 ATS as a home favorite.
  • The Warriors and Timberwolves are both 11-10 to the Under.
  • Jonathan Kuminga scored 33 points last night for the Warriors.
  • Steph Curry scored 28, 23 and 24 points in the last three games.
  • Anthony Edwards has 24 combined points in the past two games.
  • Julius Randle scored 20 and 18 points in the past two contests.
  • Rudy Gobert posted 9 rebounds, 8 points, and 7 assists in his past game.

Notable Player Props for Timberwolves @ Warriors

Highest Point Props

  • Anthony Edwards O/U 24.5 Points
  • Steph Curry O/U 23.5 Points
  • Julius Randle O/U 19.5 Points
  • Jonathan Kuminga O/U 14.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

  • Rudy Gobert O/U 11.5 Rebounds
  • Draymond Green O/U 6.5 Rebounds
  • Julius Randle O/U 6.5 Rebounds
  • Steph Curry O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

  • Steph Curry O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists
  • Mike Conley O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Timberwolves @ Warriors

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Minnesota Timberwolves to get the win in San Francisco:

“The Warriors are on no rest and the third back-to-back situation of the season. Luckily, Golden State was at home last night and could get back either or both Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

Minnesota is 4-3 ATS and on the ML with a rest advantage, while Golden State is 0-1 in this situation (and 1-1 with no rest). The Warriors are one of the better scheduled teams when it comes to avoiding rest disadvantages but this is a spot where the offense should struggle.

The win last night for the Warriors broke a five-game losing streak and I don’t expect the victory over the Rockets to keep the good times rolling for Golden State. I like Minnesota +1 and on the ML (+100).”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Timberwolves and the Warriors:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports has confidence in taking Minnesota on the ML (+100)

· Spread: NBC Sports has confidence in Minnesota +1 on the spread

· Total: NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 219.5 points

