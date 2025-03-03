Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 3

It’s Monday, March 3, and the Portland Trail Blazers (27-34) and Philadelphia 76ers (21-38) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Trail Blazers are currently 11-20 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the 76ers have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. The 76ers beat the Blazers 125-103 in the only meeting of the season back on Dec. 30 in Portland. However, Joel Embiid was in the lineup and recorded 37 points and 9 rebounds for the then, 13-17, 76ers. Philly is 8-21 since their meeting compared to Portland who is 16-13 in that same span.

The 76ers are 1-9 in the past 10 games, but coming off a win over the Warriors on Saturday (126-119). Portland is on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 133-129 in OT. The Blazers are 4-1 in the last five games entering this contest.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers live today

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (+139), 76ers (-164)

Spread: 76ers -3.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 112.77, and the 76ers 114.59.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Trail Blazers vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Blazers +3 at the 76ers:

“While Portland went to OT and lost to Cleveland yesterday, they were one of the hotter teams in the NBA over a four-to-five-game span. Albeit, the wins came against bad competition, that’s exactly what the 76ers are. Philly is coming off a win to break a nine-game losing streak, which makes this a good bounce-back spot for the Blazers. I was surprised the 76ers are -3 point favorites and think that’s too much recency bias for Philly. I will likely take the trap line of +3 for Portland.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. 76ers on Monday

The 76ers have lost their last 4 games as a home favorite

The Under is 33-29 in the 76ers’ home games and the Trail Blazers’ road games combined this season

The Trail Blazers are 34-27 against the spread this season

The 76ers have won 3 straight home games against the Trail Blazers

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

