Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 5

It’s Wednesday, March 5, and the Portland Trail Blazers (28-34) and Boston Celtics (43-18) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Trail Blazers are currently 12-20 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Celtics have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first meeting of two between Portland and Boston.

Boston broke its two-game losing streak with a seven-point win over Denver on Sunday. The Celtics are 7-2 in the last nine games, while the Blazers are 5-1 over the past six games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (+366), Celtics (-481)

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 110.87, and the Celtics 116.35.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Trail Blazers vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VaughnDalzell) leans the Blazers Team Total Under against Boston:

“This will be Portland’s third game in four days, so I expect Boston to gas the Blazers up and make life difficult for Portland. The Blazers took the Cavaliers to OT and lost on a similar spread, but this situation and rest spot is not ideal for Portland.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

The Under is 33-29 in the Celtics’ home games and the Trail Blazers’ road games combined this season

The Trail Blazers are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

