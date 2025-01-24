Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 24

It’s Friday, January 24, and the Portland Trail Blazers (16-28) and Charlotte Hornets (11-29) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Portland is playing their best basketball of the season. Winners of three in a row, the Blazers are led by Anfernee Simons who is averaging 18.2ppg and Shaedon Sharpe contributing 17.7ppg. Scoot Henderson is improving by the game. The 2nd-year pro is dishing out 5.3 assists per game and scoring 12.3 points nightly while shooting 35% from deep.

Charlotte had their own 3-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in Memphis against the Grizzlies. LaMelo Ball has been a treat to watch. The 23-year-old is averaging 29 points (4th in the NBA) and 7.5 assists (8th in the NBA) per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are currently 7-16 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Hornets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets live today

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center City: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Network/Streaming: RCTV, FDSSE

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Trail Blazers (+161), Hornets (-192)

Trail Blazers (+161), Hornets (-192) Spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets -4.5 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 110.14, and the Hornets 112.48.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Trail Blazers vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Hornets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Charlotte Hornets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Charlotte Hornets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 222.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Hornets on Friday

The Trail Blazers have lost 13 of their last 20 games

5 of the Trail Blazers’ last 7 games with the Hornets have stayed UNDER the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Hornets have won 4 of their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)