Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

It’s Sunday, March 30, and the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) and New York Knicks (46-27) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Trail Blazers are currently 12-24 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. These squads met on March 12 in Portland and the Knicks won 114-113 in OT.

New York is coming off a win over Milwaukee that gave them a 3-1 record over the last four games. The Knicks are 4-4 since they beat the Blazers. Portland is on a three-game losing streak that is following up a four-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks live today

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (+260), Knicks (-319)

Spread: Knicks -8.5

Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 109.82, and the Knicks 114.24.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Trail Blazers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Blazers to cover:

“Portland is riding a three-game losing streak versus Boston, Cleveland, and Sacramento. The Blazers have had two days off as they traveled to New York to take on the Knicks. Jalen Brunson remains out for the Knicks as New York is 6-5 over 11 games without him. While New York did win in OT versus Portland without Brunson, the Knicks haven’t been playing great basketball beating up on bad teams and losing to good ones (outside of Milwaukee). I don’t think Portland is a bad team, so I lean the Blazers to cover.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Knicks on Sunday

The Trail Blazers have lost 3 games in a row

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Trail Blazers and the Knicks have stayed under the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered in 40 of their 74 games this season

