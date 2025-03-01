Warriors vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 1

It’s Saturday, March 1, and the Golden State Warriors (32-27) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-38) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Warriors are currently 15-14 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the 76ers have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. These squads met once this season and the Warriors won by 34 points at home.

Golden State is on a five-game winning streak and 7-1 in the past eight games, while Philadelphia is on a nine-game losing streak and 1-11 over the last 12 contests. Stephen Curry is coming off a season-high 56 points against Orlando and 12 made three-pointers, so this is not ideal timing for the 76ers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. 76ers live today

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Warriors vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Warriors (-303), 76ers (+242)

Spread: Warriors -7.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 115.32, and the 76ers 111.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Warriors vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet likes Steph Curry to go Under 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists against the 76ers:

“Curry is coming off a season-high 56 points against the Magic on a night where he just couldn’t miss (12 made three-pointers). Now, the Warriors face the hopeless 76ers who are on a nine-game skid. I doubt Curry plays meaningful minutes in this game and it’s Jimmy Butler’s former team, so Jimmy Buckets could have a higher usage to poke fun at Philly. I like Curry to go Under 37.5 PRA for a sweat.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. 76ers on Saturday

The 76ers have lost their last nine games

The over is 14-6 in the Warriors’ last 10 games on the road and the 76ers’ last 10 at home combined

The 76ers have failed to cover in their last six games at home

The Warriors have won four in a row against the 76ers and they are coming into this game after five successive wins, four of them by wide margins. In contrast, the injury-hit Sixers have lost nine straight games and they have lost 20 of 30 at home.

