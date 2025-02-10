Warriors vs. Bucks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Golden State Warriors (26-26) and Milwaukee Bucks (28-23) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bucks take the court without Giannis who remains sidelined with a calf injury. Minus the perennial All-Star, though, Milwaukee defeated the 76ers in Philly yesterday 135-127 led by Damian Lillard’s season-high 43 points. The Jimmy Butler era has begun in Golden State. The former leader of the Heat scored 25 in his debut for Steph Curry and co. in the Warriors’ 132-111 win over the Bulls in Chicago Saturday night.

The Warriors are currently 11-13 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Bucks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Bucks live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Warriors vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Warriors (-233), Bucks (+193)

Spread: Warriors -6

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 118.1, and the Bucks 114.98.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Warriors vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) continues to be down on the Bucks: Golden State Warriors -6

“Perhaps due to the lack of depth, the Bucks have been among the most susceptible to fatigue this season so laying the price with the Warriors tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Bucks on Monday

The Bucks have won 4 straight home games against the Warriors

8 of the Warriors’ last 10 games (80%) have gone over the Total

The Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Bucks have lost 4 of their last 5 games

