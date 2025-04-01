Warriors vs. Grizzlies Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 1

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Golden State Warriors (43-31) and Memphis Grizzlies (44-31) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Grizzlies are coming off a double-digit loss against the Boston Celtics last night. The Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins over the weekend, and are hoping to use his departure as a springboard towards the postseason.

The Warriors are currently 20-17 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Grizzlies have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Warriors (-165), Grizzlies (+138)

Spread: Warriors -3.5

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 119.59, and the Grizzlies 117.76.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Warriors vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Ja Morant over 24.5 points +190…

Thomas: “Morant will have a difficult matchup, but it’s hard to ignore how well Morant has been playing. He’s scored at least 25 points in six of his last seven games.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday



The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The Grizzlies’ last 3 games at home versus the Warriors have stayed under the Total

The Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

The Warriors have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)