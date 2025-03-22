Warriors vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 22

It’s Saturday, March 22, and the Golden State Warriors (41-29) and Atlanta Hawks (33-36) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Warriors are currently 18-15 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Hawks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Golden State won the only meeting 120-97 in Atlanta on November 20.

This is the start of a six-game road trip for the Warriors. Golden State is 9-1 over the last 10 games, while Atlanta is 5-2 over the past seven games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Hawks live today

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Warriors vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Warriors (-139), Hawks (+117)

Spread: Warriors -3

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 115.37, and the Hawks 113.81.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Warriors vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VMoneySports) leans the Hawks to cover:

“Both the Hawks and Warriors are playing some of their best basketball of the season, so I am expecting a tight contest here. This is the start of a six-game road trip for the Warriors who are without Steph Curry. Despite being 9-1 over the last 10 games, I lean the Hawks to cover and win outright here. They can matchup defensively with Golden State and arguably have more offensive weapons right now.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Hawks on Saturday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Over is 21-13 in the Hawks’ home games this season

The Hawks have covered the Spread in their last 5 home matchups with the Warriors

The Warriors have won their last 4 games against teams with losing records

