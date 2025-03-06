Warriors vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 6

It’s Thursday, March 6, and the Golden State Warriors (34-28) and Brooklyn Nets (21-40) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Warriors are currently 17-15 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Nets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Brooklyn won the only meeting, 128-120 in Brooklyn on Nov. 25.

The Nets have lost five straight games, while the Warriors are 7-1 over the past eight games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Nets live today

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Warriors vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Warriors (-472), Nets (+361)

Spread: Warriors -10.5

Over/Under: 224.5 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 115.63, and the Nets 110.42.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Warriors vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Warriors to cover against the Nets:

“The Nets have looked pretty poor over the last 5 games and are 1-4 ATS in that stretch, so I would say it’s Warriors or pass. The only negative here is the Warriors dropped a game to the 76ers and the Nets are on that level, so you don’t want to see Golden State make the same mistakes and play down to its competition.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Nets on Thursday

The Warriors have won 7 of their last 9 games on the road

The Under is 66-57 in the Nets’ and the Warriors’ games combined this season

The Warriors have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Warriors have won 9 of their last 11 games, while the Nets have lost 3 straight at home

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

