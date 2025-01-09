Warriors vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 9

It’s Thursday, January 9, and the Golden State Warriors (18-18) and the Detroit Pistons (19-18) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This is the 1st game of a 4-game road trip for Golden State.

The Warriors have lost 2 straight. Tuesday night they lost 114-98 at home to Miami. Steph Curry had 31 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 19 points for Golden State in the loss. Detroit has won 5 straight overall and 4 in a row at home. Last night Cade Cunningham and the Pistons won at Brooklyn 113-98. Malik Beasley had 23 to pace Detroit.

The Warriors are currently 8-8 on the road with a point differential of +1.3, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Warriors vs. Pistons today

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Game odds for Warriors vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Golden State Warriors (+119), Detroit Pistons (-141)

Golden State Warriors (+119), Detroit Pistons (-141) Spread: Pistons -3

Pistons -3 Over/Under: 220.5 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 109.57, and the Pistons 111.13.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Warriors vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is on the visitors in this game Golden State +2.5

“Last stand for me backing this Warriors team, if Steph ultimately sits then Golden State is drawing dead. Otherwise, they can win this game.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Pistons on Thursday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

The Warriors’ last 3 road games at the Pistons have gone OVER the Total

The Pistons have covered in each of their last 4 matchups against Pacific Division teams this season

The Pistons have lost 13 of their last 20 games against teams with winning records

