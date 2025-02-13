Warriors vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 13

It’s Thursday, February 13, and the Golden State Warriors (27-27) and Houston Rockets (34-20) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Warriors lost one last night they would certainly like to have back. A severely limited Mavericks’ team led by 42 points from Kyrie Irving outdueled Golden State 111-107. Last night, the Rockets won their second in a row, 119-111. A balanced Rockets’ attack overcame 37 points from Kevin Durant as Houston moved to 34-20 on the season.

The Warriors are currently 12-14 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Rockets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Warriors vs. Rockets live today

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Toyota Center

City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Warriors vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Warriors (-102), Rockets (-117)

Spread: Rockets -1

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 109.75, and the Rockets 110.27.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Warriors vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Rockets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Rockets on Thursday

The Rockets are 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Over is 4-1 in the Warriors’ last 5 matchups against Western Conference teams

The Warriors have covered the Spread in 9 of their last 11 road games against the Rockets

The Rockets have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

