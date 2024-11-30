 Skip navigation
Warriors vs Suns Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published November 30, 2024 06:54 AM
The Warriors and Suns meet in Phoenix for the lone nationally televised game on Saturday night.

Phoenix is 10-8 on the season, but struggling in the past seven games with a 1-6 record. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are back from injury, but the team went 1-1 in the two games with both in the lineup. The trio of Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker each scored 20 points in one of those two games, so this team will get better as time passes.

For Golden State, the Warriors are 12-6 and lost three straight to the Spurs, Nets, and Thunder. Golden State is 7-3 on the road this season and has been led in scoring by Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and Buddy Hield. One of those four players led the Warriors in scoring in all 20 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Golden State @ Phoenix

● Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

● Time: 9:00 PM ET

● Site: Footprint Center

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news.

Game odds for Golden State @ Phoenix

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (+135), Phoenix Suns (-165)

● Spread: Phoenix -3.5 (-110)

● Total: 232.0

Probable starting lineups for Phoenix and Golden State

· Phoenix Suns (10-8)

PG Tyus Jones

SG Devin Booker

SF Bradley Beal

PF Kevin Durant

C Jusuf Nurkic

· Golden State Warriors (12-6)

PG Stephen Curry

SG Lindy Waters III

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green

C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors @ Suns

  • Phoenix is 6-12 ATS this season, ranking tied for third-worst.
  • Golden State is 11-7 ATS this season and 3-1 ATS as a road underdog.
  • The Suns are 3-7 ATS as a favorite, ranking eighth-worst.
  • The Suns are 1-6 ATS as a home favorite, ranking third-worst.
  • The Warriors are 10-8 to the Over, while the Suns are 11-7.
  • Kevin Durant scored 30 and 23 points in his two games back from injury.
  • Bradley Beal scored 23 and 17 points in his two games back from injury.
  • Devin Booker has 26 and 31 points over the past two games.
  • Steph Curry registered 28 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds in his previous game.

Notable Player Props for Warriors @ Suns

Highest Point Props

  • Devin Booker O/U 26.5 Points
  • Stephen Curry O/U 24.5 Points
  • Kevin Durant O/U 24.5 Points
  • Andrew Wiggins O/U 17.5 Points
  • Bradley Beal O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

  • Jusuf Nurkic O/U 9.5 Rebounds
  • Kevin Durant O/U 6.5 Rebounds
  • Draymond Green O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

  • Tyus Jones O/U 7.5 Assists
  • Devin Booker O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Draymond Green O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Stephen Curry O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Warriors @ Suns

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Steph Curry to go Over 24.5 Points against the Suns:

“Steph Curry is on the injury report with a knee that has him listed as questionable but he took part in shootaround, so we should expect him to suit up.

Curry last played on Monday, while the Warriors played the Thunder on Wednesday and lost 105-101 without him. Curry should be rested with four days off and the O/U 24.5 point line is a major discount if he looks healthy.

Curry scored 28 points in 29 minutes versus Brooklyn on Monday and has at least 23 points in seven of 11 games in November. With 30, 24, 16, and 27 points in four meetings with the Suns last year, I like Curry to go Over 24.5 Points up to 25.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Warriors:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Phoenix on the ML (-165)

· Spread: NBC Sports has low confidence in Phoenix -3.5 on the spread

· Total: NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 232.5 points

