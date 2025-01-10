Wizards vs. Bulls Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 10

It’s Friday, January 10, and the Washington Wizards (6-29) and the Chicago Bulls (17-20) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Bulls are looking to win their 4th straight at home and at the same time will be looking to avenge their loss last Wednesday in Washington to these same Wizards, 125-107. Zach LaVine had 32 in that game for Chicago, but Jordan Poole answered with 30 for Washington.

The Wizards are currently 1-14 on the road with a point differential of -15, while the Bulls have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Wizards vs. Bulls today

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Game odds for Wizards vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Washington Wizards (+438), Chicago Bulls (-599)

Washington Wizards (+438), Chicago Bulls (-599) Spread: Bulls -11.5

Bulls -11.5 Over/Under: 240.5 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 119.18, and the Bulls 125.18.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Wizards vs. Bulls game

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Washington Wizards on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Washington Wizards on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +11.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +11.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 240.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Bulls on Friday

The Bulls have lost 20 of their 37 games this season

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bulls’ last 5 home games

The Bulls have covered in 6 of their 9 matchups against Southeast Division teams this season

The Bulls have won 4 of their last 5 games, while the Wizards have lost 13 straight on the road

