Wizards vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 22

It’s Saturday, March 22, and the Washington Wizards (15-54) and New York Knicks (43-26) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Wizards are currently 8-27 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. New York is 3-0 this season against Washington with four, 20, and 28-point wins.

New York is 1-3 over the past four games and 7-8 since the All-Star break. Washington is 0-3 in the last three contests and 5-13 over the previous 18 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Knicks live today

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Wizards (+715), Knicks (-1136)

Spread: Knicks -14.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 109.61, and the Knicks 117.16.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Wizards vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Knicks to cover:

“It is tanking season in the NBA and the Wizards are fighting for the worst record in the NBA. The Knicks won two of three meetings with the Wizards by 20-plus points already this season. I can only consider ways to bet the Knicks in this game or look at ways of fading the Wizards down the stretch.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +14.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Knicks on Saturday

The Knicks have won 6 of their last 8 home games against the Wizards

The Knicks’ last 3 games versus the Wizards have gone over the Total

The Knicks are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

