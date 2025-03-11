Wizards vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 11

It’s Tuesday, March 11, and the Washington Wizards (13-50) and Detroit Pistons (36-29) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Wizards are currently 6-24 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Pistons have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. The Pistons won the only meeting by 20 points (124-104) and this will be the first of two matchups with one another this week.

Washington lost last night at Toronto (119-104) making this the second night of a back-to-back. Detroit is playing its third game in four days after having Monday off.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Pistons live today

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Wizards (+613), Pistons (-917)

Spread: Pistons -14

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 115.52, and the Pistons 122.81.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Wizards vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Detroit on the spread against Washington:

“The Wizards are 3-7 ATS and 1-9 on the ML with no rest and Detroit is still playing some of its best basketball despite coming off a loss. These teams will play again on Thursday, so this is a tough handicap, but this is likely a time you could blind-bet Detroit. It’s hard seeing Washington staying competitive down the stretch, especially in the middle of this seven-game road trip with Detroit twice, Denver, Portland, and Utah still on deck. I think I will fade the Wizards every game of this road trip.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +14.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Pistons on Tuesday

The Pistons have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Pistons’ last 3 versus the Wizards have stayed under the Total

The Wizards have covered in 20 of their 37 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

