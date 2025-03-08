Wizards vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 8

It’s Saturday, March 8, and the Washington Wizards (12-49) and Toronto Raptors (20-42) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Wizards are currently 5-23 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Raptors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. In the only meeting of the season so far, Toronto won by 24 points. They have four scheduled matchups.

The Raptors enter 3-0 in the last three games and 4-4 since the break. Toronto played last night and beat Utah 118-109. Washington is 3-4 since the All-Star break and has alternated wins and losses in the past six games. The Wizards are coming off a 125-122 win over the Jazz.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Raptors live today

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Wizards (+168), Raptors (-202)

Spread: Raptors -5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 111.57, and the Raptors 114.17.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Wizards vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Raptors on the spread:

“These are two teams that are extremely hard to get a read on, but if Toronto wants to make any type of play-in push, then this is a must-win. It’s Toronto or pass for me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Raptors on Saturday

The Raptors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The Wizards’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams have gone under the Total

The Raptors have covered the spread in their last 3 home games against teams with worse records

The Raptors have won 4 straight home games against the Wizards

