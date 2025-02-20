Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 20

It’s Thursday, February 20, and the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) and Indiana Pacers (30-23) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Grizzlies are currently 15-12 on the road with a point differential of 8, while the Pacers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

The All-Star break just happened and that’s good news for both these teams as they are ready for a strong second-half push. Memphis won the only meeting of the season 136-121 at home, so this is a chance for Indiana to get even at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers live today

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Grizzlies (-143), Pacers (+120)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Over/Under: 249 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 125.24, and the Pacers 123.93.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Grizzlies vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes “Tyrese Haliburton to go Over his 8.5 assists total versus Memphis”

“This being a home game means a lot for Tyrese Haliburton. He has averaged 9.0 assists and 19.7 points per game at home compared to 8.4 assists and 16.3 points on the road this season. Factor in that he was “snubbed” from the All-Star Game in the eyes of some, which means we could see a big game for Haliburton.

Haliburton had seven assists in the first meeting and with a game total of 251.0, the highest of the night, I’d expect plenty of assist opportunities to be presented his way.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 249.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Pacers on Thursday

The Pacers have won 12 of their last 20 home games

8 of the Pacers’ last 10 games (80%) have gone over the Total

The Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

The Grizzlies has failed to cover the spread in 5 of its last 6 games against teams with winning records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

