Browns at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 8 in the NFL features a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA where the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (5-2) play host to the Cleveland Browns (2-5).

Drake Maye continues his MVP campaign for the Patriots against rookie Dillon Gabriel and the offensively challenged Browns.

New England is riding a four-game winning streak. The Pats are seeking their best 8-game start since 2019. (They started 8-0 that season. It was the last time New England won the AFC East.)

Should the Browns find their way to a second consecutive victory (they blew out the Dolphins last Sunday) they will have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning 4 straight in 2023 (Weeks 14-17). A win in New England would also snap Cleveland’s 11-game road losing streak.

Fun Fact: The Patriots are a perfect 5-0 against the Browns in Foxborough.

Fun Fact No. 2: Cleveland’s run defense ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards allowed (82.4yds/gm).

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Browns and the Patriots.

Game Details and How to watch the Browns vs. Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Browns at the Patriots

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+295), New England Patriots (-375)

Spread: Patriots -7

Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -7.0 with the Game Total set at 40.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at New England

Browns Starting QB: Dillon Gabriel

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Miami - 13-18, 116yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked twice, 4 carries for 12yds rushing

Season: 5GP, 64-107, 546yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 6 carries for 17yds rushing



Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 10/19 at Tennessee - 21-23, 222yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 8 carries for 62yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 152-202, 1744yds, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 22 times, 44 carries for 200yds rushing

Browns at Patriots team stats, betting trends

The New England defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the league (19.0 ppg).

RB Quinshon Judkins leads all rookies with 467 rushing yards this season

leads all rookies with 467 rushing yards this season DE Myles Garrett (107.5) needs 1.0 sack to pass Hall-of-Famer Reggie White (108.0) for the most sacks before turning 30 since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982 (Garrett turns 30 on Dec. 29)

(107.5) needs 1.0 sack to pass Hall-of-Famer (108.0) for the most sacks before turning 30 since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982 (Garrett turns 30 on Dec. 29) New England is 5-2 ATS this season

Cleveland is 3-4 ATS this season

Browns Player Injuries

TE Blake Whiteheart (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Denzel Ward (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Mason Graham (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Tyson Campbell (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jerry Jeudy (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE David Njoku (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Shelby Harris (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Rayshawn Jenkins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Adin Huntington (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Patriots Player Injuries

LB Harold Landry III (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Stefon Diggs (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Criag Woodson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Khyiris Tonga (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Elijah Ponder (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Patriots:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 40.5.

