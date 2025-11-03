Cardinals at Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Arizona Cardinals (2-5) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (3-4) on Monday Night Football. It is a matchup of two teams who should be desperate for a win after recent struggles.

Arizona is coming off their bye week having lost five straight games. Yes, they have been competitive in most, but this is a results-oriented business, and those close games have been losses. While there are rumblings Kyler Murray will see some snaps, Jacoby Brissett is expected to be under center for the majority of the game tonight. The Arizona offense will look to exploit an at-best porous Dallas defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed, particularly through the air and to tight ends.

Looking to overcome that atrocious defense will be the Cowboys’ potent offense, led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who aim to rebound from a blowout loss in Denver last week. Dallas is living on the edge of the playoff chase. A win at home is mandatory to stay at least on that perimeter.

Fun Fact: The Cardinals have recently enjoyed success in Dallas, winning their last two in Texas and last three overall.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cardinals and the Cowboys.

Game Details and How to watch the Cardinals at Cowboys live Monday

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: AT&T Stadium

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Cardinals at the Cowboys

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+150), Dallas Cowboys (-180)

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Total: 53.5 points

This game opened at Cowboys -3 with the Game Total set at 53.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Arizona at Dallas

Cardinals Expected Starting QB: Jacoby Brissette

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Green Bay - 25-36, 279yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 6 times, 6 carries for 26yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 52-81, 599yds, 4TDs, 1INT, Sacked 8 times, 10 carries for 47yds rushing



Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 10/26 at Denver - 19-31, 188yds, 0TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 2 times, 6 carries for 31yds

Season: 8GP, 204-290, 2,069yds, 16TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 10 times, 25 carries for 87yds rushing

Cardinals at Cowboys team stats, betting trends

The Cowboys have won their last 3 games when a home favorite

The Cardinals are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog

The Cowboys’ last 3 home games have gone OVER the Total

Arizona is 4-3 ATS this season overall

Dallas is 4-4 ATS this season overall

The Game Total OVER is 6-2 overall in Cowboys’ games this season

The Game Total OVER is 4-3 overall in Cardinals’ games this season

Cardinals Player Injuries

QB Kyler Murray (foot) is questionable for tonight’s game

(foot) is questionable for tonight’s game CB Will Johnson (groin) is questionable for tonight’s game

(groin) is questionable for tonight’s game CB Garrett Williams (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game DT Walter Nolen III (calf) has been activated off the IR and is questionable for tonight’s game

(calf) has been activated off the IR and is questionable for tonight’s game FS Kitan Crawford (undisclosed) is questionable for tonight’s game

Cowboys Player Injuries

S Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) is questionable for tonight’s game

(migraine) is questionable for tonight’s game OT Ajani Cornelius (undisclosed) is questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for tonight’s game C Cooper Beebe (ankle) has been activated from IR and is questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) has been activated from IR and is questionable for tonight’s game S Donovan Wilson (elbow) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(elbow) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game LB Jack Sanborn (groin) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(groin) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game LB DeMarvion Overshown (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game SS Alijah Clark (ribs) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Dallas Cowboys -3 (+109)

Selling out to 3 here to support the home team with the better offense. Hoping the Dallas defense isn’t an atrocity the way they were in Week 8.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at -3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 53.5.

