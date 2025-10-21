Giants at Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It is rare when the team leading a division is motivated by revenge against the team sitting in last in that same division but that is the case Sunday in Philadelphia when the Eagles (5-2) look for payback against the New York Giants (2-5). Just two weeks ago the Giants pulled off a shocking upset of Philly. Jaxson Dart and co. embarrassed the defending champs, 34-17.

The Giants followed up that win with a near-upset of the Broncos in Denver but somehow coughed up an 18-point lead with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter and lost 33-32. Missed extra points, poor coaching, player fatigue…you name it and you can probably lay some of the blame on it.

Looking ahead to the rematch with Philadelphia, if the Giants are to pull off another upset, they will need a big performance from their rookie playmakers Dart and Cam Skattebo as well as a consistent push from their defensive line.

Eagles’ fans are quick to point out that Jalen Carter did not play in the loss to the Giants and that Quinyon Mitchell left the game early with an injury. That said, Philly’s performance this past weekend against Minnesota was a vast improvement. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was at his best throwing downfield for the first time this season and the result was 326 yards passing, three touchdowns, and a win.

Can the Giants again control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and steal another win against the Eagles? Lets dive into the numbers and see where they take us.

Game Details and How to watch the Giants at Eagles live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lincoln Financial Field

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Giants at the Eagles

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Giants (+280), Philadelphia Eagles (-355)

Spread: Eagles -7

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -7.0 with the Game Total set at 43.0.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Philadelphia

Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 10/19 at Denver - 15-33, 283yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 5 carries for 11yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 71-118, 791yds, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 37 carries for 178yds rushing



Last Game: 10/19 at Minnesota - 19-23, 326yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for -10yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 136-195, 1498yds, 11TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 21 times, 54 carries for 185yds rushing

Giants at Eagles team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won 13 of their last 14 home games against the Giants

The Giants have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with better records

The Over is 4-1 in the Eagles’ last 5 games against NFC teams

The Eagles are 4-3 ATS on the season

Cam Skattebo has scored TDs in consecutive games and in 4 of the Giants’ last 6

Giants Player Injuries

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Brian Burns (right foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(right foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game FS Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Chauncey Golston (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Swayze Bozeman (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Eagles Player Injuries

LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Adoree Jackson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Cam Jurgens (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Moro Ojomo (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 43.5.

