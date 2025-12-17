Steelers vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Motown Jared Goff and the Lions (8-6) look to stay in the playoff race in the NFC when they take the field against Aaron Rodgers and the leaders in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6).

Detroit can’t be knocked out of the playoff picture this weekend because Chicago and Green Bay play at Soldier Field, but a loss will put them on the brink of elimination with just two games remaining - at Minnesota and at Chicago.

Pittsburgh controls their playoff fate. If they win against the Lions, they will maintain at least a one game lead over the Ravens who play Sunday night at home against Drake Maye and the Patriots on NBC and Peacock.

The Lions boast the league’s top-scoring offense, averaging 30.6 points per game. Losers last week against the Rams, the Lions expect with good reason to bounce back this week. Detroit owns a 14-1 record against the spread after a loss since mid-2022.

The Steelers are looking to build on their current two-game winning streak but may again be without All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt (lung) who is questionable with a lung injury. Pittsburgh will need a way with or without Watt to pressure Jared Goff if they expect to emerge victorious this week.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Steelers and the Lions.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates from Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch the Steelers vs. Lions live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds: Steelers at Lions

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (+260), Detroit Lions (-325)

Spread: Lions -7

Total: 51.5 points

This game opened at Lions -7.0 with the Game Total set at 50.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup: Pittsburgh at Detroit

Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 12/15 vs. Miami - 23-27, 224yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 0 carries

Season: 13GP, 248-371, 2594yds, 22TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 23 times, 17 carries for 26yds rushing

Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 12/14 at Rams - 25-41, 338yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 0 carries

Season: 14GP, 314-453, 3672yds, 29TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 28 times, 15 carries for 44yds rushing

Steelers at Lions: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Steelers are 7-7 ATS this season

The Lions are 7-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 9 of Detroit’s 14 games this season (9-5)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of Pittsburgh’s 14 games this season (7-6-1)

Steelers have easier road to win AFC North

Steelers Player Injuries

LB T.J. Watt (chest/lung) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest/lung) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Derrick Harmon (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB James Pierre (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Andrus Peat (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Isaac Seumalo (triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Nick Herbig (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Lions Player Injuries

LG Kayode Awosika (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Thomas Harper (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Amik Robertson (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Steelers and the Lions

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Lions -7.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 49.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

