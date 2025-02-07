The Most Popular Bets of Super Bowl 59

The Super Bowl is the No. 1 betting event of the year. It is expected that 1.39 billion dollars will be legally wagered on Super Bowl 59 featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

What are the Most Popular Bets for Super Bowl 59? Are they good bets?

Here are a handful of the most popular bets at DraftKings and a verdict of whether bettors should ride with or fade the general public.

Patrick Mahomes 25+ rushing yards (-171)

It is not surprising this is one of the most bet player props and parlay pieces. Kansas City’s offense isn’t as impressive as the past two seasons, so Mahomes has had to improvise. Mahomes carried the ball 18 times for 57 yards in two playoff games (43, 14) and while he is 1-1 on this prop, it’s the attempts (11, 7) that matter.

Mahomes was 11-5 to the Under 24.5 yards this season, but you should throw most regular season trends or hit rates out the window when it comes to the Super Bowl. For example, Mahomes has at least 29 rushing yards in four Super Bowls even though he has had nine or fewer rushing attempts in each of the four Super Bowls. This prop as a same game parlay piece.

Harrison Butker 2+ Made FGs (-140)

This is a sharp play and fun angle, but let’s play devil’s advocate. Butker has made at least two field goals in two of four Super Bowls with a 10-of-11 mark and it’s no secret that this Chiefs offense isn’t as dynamic or high-scoring as the past two Chiefs’ seasons. The only problem with this prop is, it may take touchdowns to beat the Eagles, especially if Saquon Barkley finds success. For plus-money, the Under appears to be worth more, but to each their own!

Xavier Worthy Most Rushing and Receiving Yards (+750)

Xavier Worthy to have the most rushing and receiving yards is a true gamble. I mean, has anyone heard of Saquon Barkley? If you were to pick another player, sure, Worthy is more than likely your best bet. Not sure how this one gets home even at a tempting +750.

First TD Saquon Barkley (+450)

Saquon Barkley has scored the first touchdown in six games all season, including the playoffs. He’s not only a reliable back in the red zone; he has a home-run-hitting ability. His first touchdown frequency is higher than anyone else on the field. This bet is a yes!

Patrick Mahomes 225+ passing yards (-236)

Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowls have been a mixed bag. He’s only gone Under the 225-yard mark in the Super Bowl once, and that happened to be against the Eagles. It’s a pass at this number because the Eagles boast a phenomenal pass defense. They give up the second-fewest passing yards per game at 189.1 yards per game.

Dallas Goedert 40+ receiving yards (-237)

This makes sense at 40+ yards and even to 50+ yards. He’s gone Over this number in all three playoff games. The Kansas City Chiefs do a great job of taking away the primary and outside options of the passing attack. However, since they do that, the middle of the field is usually open to exploit them with your tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs give up the most receiving yards (70) per game to tight ends.

Enjoy Super Bowl 59 – the game, Taylor Swift, the commercials, Kendrick Lamar, and a couple of sweats along the way.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.