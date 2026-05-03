Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Bournemouth are near the top of the race for the final European spots next season and Crystal Palace come to town with a chance to keep their flickering continental hopes alive on Sunday.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: The Vitality Stadium — Boscombe, Bournemouth

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live updates, score: 2-0

Jefferson Lerma o.g. 10', Eli Junior Kroupi pen 32'

Halftime — Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace

Not even that close, really.

Palace’s rotation means there’s plenty of quality on the bench with Chris Richards, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, Adam Wharton, and Tyrick Mitchell among the familiar names available to change the game.

Palace have managed zero shot attempts despite 48% of the ball, and they’ve conceded 10 attempts to the hosts.

Eli Junior Kroupi penalty goal — Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace

A driven, clinical finish. 2-0 to the Cherries.

Bournemouth penalty

Henderson comes out to claim a corner but then drops it.

The keeper makes contact with Marcos Senesi, who comically stumbles to the turf.

A penalty is awarded but will it stand? Yes. VAR says there is not clear and convincing evidence of an error.

Bournemouth keep knocking

Dean Henderson denies a driving Tavernier in a 1v1 situation, making a left leg save.

Shot attempts are 6-0 in favor of the hosts.

Palace own goal — Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace

Alex Scott whips in a corner and Evanilson’s header is header wide of the far post.

Desperate ex-Cherries man Jefferson Lerma heads the ball back toward the frame and Dean Henderson cannot quite claw it off the line, counted as a goal by the GDS system.

Lerma's own goal gifts Bournemouth lead v. Palace It's a disastrous clearance from Jefferson Lerma as his header goes back towards goal and crosses the line despite Dean Henderson's best efforts to clear the ball.

All Cherries to start

Bournemouth win a corner in the 10th minute and the much-changed Palace are under siege.

Early free kick

Jaydee Canvot gives away a free kick to Bournemouth in a dangerous position about 25 yards from goal.

A short-played set piece bounces around a bit but is eventually cleared by the Eagles.

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Jimenez, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kroupi Jr, Rayan, Evanilson

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Munoz, Road, Lacroix, Canvot, Devenny, Lerma, Kamada, Pino, Johnson, Strand Larsen

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace preview

Bournemouth are near the top of the race for the final European spots next season and Crystal Palace come to town with a chance to keep their flickering continental hopes alive on Sunday.

The host Cherries open the weekend with 49 points, good for seventh place and a point off sixth-place Brighton. This wild season, however, has delivered a table where 12th place is just three points back and 13th-place Palace are still in with a shout.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Palace have 43 points with a match-in-hand — albeit against title-chasing City — and could well qualify for the Europa League by winning the Conference League anyway. Soon-to-be ex-Palace manager Oliver Glasner has done a spectacular job and will directly affect the top-seven race as the Eagles finish with Everton, Man City, Brentford, and Arsenal after this weekend.

It should be a lively Sunday affair, although Palace are returning from Poland where they beat Ukraine’s Shaktar Donetsk 3-1 on Thursday in the first leg of their Conference League semifinal tie. Might that swing this fixture?

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT :Justin Kluivert (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (thigh), Julio Soler (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace prediction

If there’s an edge in desperation it goes to Bournemouth, who already have advantages in both home ground and preparation time. All of that probably move the needle into a win for the Cherries. Bournemouth 2-0 Palace.