Burnley vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Burnley are running out of time to escape the bottom three and relegation to the Championship, and in-form Brighton are not an easy visitor to Turf Moor for Saturday’s Week 32 match.

WATCH — Burnley v Brighton

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Brighton live, stream link, and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley vs Brighton live score, updates: 0-1

Mats Wieffer 43'

Dubravka keeps it 1-0

Brighton move the ball well and Minteh lays off for Hinshelwood, who has a half-step on his marker and passes toward the right corner.

Dubravka gets low quickly to slap the shot away from goal in the 65th minute.

Bashir Humphreys offside goal

This is initially offside but we’re going to ahead and say this will count.

And we are wrong.

James Ward-Prowse’s free kick is knocked onto the path of Bashir Humphreys, who is ruled offside despite appearing to be level with the man at the front of the line of defenders.

Halftime — Burnley 0-1 Brighton

There will be a question for Scott Parker after leaving right back Kyle Walker out of the team for just the third time this season (one was for a suspension).

Bashir Humphreys hasn’t been bad over there — Marcus Edwards is the right winger further up the flank — but the joy continued on that side even after the goal.

Shot attempts are 5-5 and Burnley have had the best chances but their defense was slow to react to Gross’ cross on the goal and their defending has been their fatal flaw this season.

Mats Wieffer goal — Burnley 0-1 Brighton

The Seagulls go in front and it’s fittingly a pass from Pascal Gross on the left that delivers the invitation.

Wieffer gets onto the end of the ball as it makes its way low through the 18 at a medium pace. He turns it inside the post for 1-0 just before halftime.

Dangerous free kick for Brighton

The Seagulls have taken hold of the game and win a free kick about a half-dozen yards outside the 18.

They run a set play and the ball takes two deflections before being collected by Martin Dubravka.

Anti-climactic.

0-0, 33'.

Good start for the Clarets in a downpour

A pair of James Ward-Prowse corners are denied by Brighton moments after Jaidon Anthony has the ball in the goal but is confirmed by VAR to be an ankle offside.

0-0, 11'

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Hartman, Esteve, Humphreys, Florentino, Ekdal, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Flemming, Edwards, Anthony

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Boscagli, Van Hecke, Wieffer, Ayari, Gross, Hinshelwood, Gomez, Minteh, Welbeck

Burnley vs Brighton preview

The Clarets open the weekend 10 points back of safety with just 21 left to gain, though they have three still-not-safe teams on their fixture list in Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and Wolves.

WATCH — Burnley v Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton are working toward bigger goals up the table after winning four of their last five games including recent back-to-back triumphs over Sunderland and Liverpool.

The Seagulls’ 43 points have them 10th on the table and within a win of seventh-place Brentford and eighth-place Everton. Their plus-4 goal differential is seventh best in the division and puts them in a fine position if they can handle their business and maybe even hammer out a multi-goal win in matches like this affair in Lancashire.

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Laurent (suspension), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Hannibal Mejbri (hamstring), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified)

Burnley vs Brighton prediction

A win here for the hosts would reignite hope of a still far-off safety run, as Burnley have managed just two points from their last five matches since a thrilling win at Crystal Palace. The Seagulls have been unlucky in front of goal but have got the rub of the green in their own end this season. Scoring against Burnley, however, hasn’t been a problem for many this season, and the Clarets have only been a little better at home than away. Burnley 0-2 Brighton.