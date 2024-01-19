How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming for Sunday’s women’s college basketball game

It’s one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the Big Ten college basketball season thus far: Caitlin Clark leads the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes into Columbus for a showdown with Jacy Sheldon and the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes — on Peacock and NBC.

Into the Schottenstein Center Iowa brings a 15-game winning streak, only three legs of which have come by fewer than 20 points. Of course, it’s all been spearheaded by the transcendent Clark, who’s averaging a whopping 31 points per game on above 40% from deep and has three triple-doubles in her last seven games.



In a 32-point showing against Wisconsin on Tuesday — a game Iowa won by 46 — Clark passed Brittney Griner for fourth on the NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring leaderboard.

Clark’s greatness has led the Hawkeyes to 18-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play, as well as the third-most points per game in Division I women’s basketball, with 90.8.

But if there’s only a short list of teams which can match Iowa’s offense firepower, perhaps Ohio State is on it. At 16th in the country with 81.5 PPG, the Buckeyes bring a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s matchup, reaching the 90s in offensive output twice in that span.

Their offensive efforts are led by Sheldon, who’s fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.2), sixth in field goal percentage (51.5%), fourth in free-throw percentage (87.5%) and second in steals (2.2). She’s also shooting an impressive 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Ohio State, which is 14-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference, last played on Wednesday, beating Maryland on the road by eight points, and Iowa last took the floor on Tuesday. Expect the squads to give each other their best shot as the Hawkeyes look to further cement their place atop the Big Ten standings and the Buckeyes look to chase them down.

“Ohio State is very, very talented, so we know we’re going to have our hands full going there,” Clark said after the win over the Badgers on Tuesday. "[It] will be a great matchup for us.”

How to watch Iowa vs. Ohio State college basketball

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):