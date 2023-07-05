 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

Published July 5, 2023 04:48 PM
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg

2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun from Walton High School in Georgia has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

247Sports

Coach Kirby Smart and University of Georgia have landed a commitment from one of top offensive linemen in the country. 2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun from Walton High School in Georgia has committed to the Bulldogs. According to 247Sports, Calhoun is a four-star prospect and No. 4 tackle in the nation.

Past Bulldogs selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, and Travon Walker.

Calhoun will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).