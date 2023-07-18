 Skip navigation
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
NHL: NHL Draft
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
Syndication: The Enquirer
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
NHL: NHL Draft
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
Syndication: The Enquirer
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event

2024 All-American Selman Bridges Commits to Arkansas

  
Published July 18, 2023 01:34 AM
2024 All-American Selman Bridges from Lake Bridges High School in Texas has committed to Arkansas.

The University of Arkansas has successfully landed the top defensive backs in the nation. 2024 All-American Selman Bridges from Lake Belton High School in Texas has committed to the Razorbacks. According to 247Sports, Bridges is a four-star prospect and the No. 50 overall player in the country.

Past Razorbacks selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Isaiah Sategna, Montaric Brown, and Dwight McGlothern.

Bridges will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).