Finalists Named for 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.
The All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Cade Klubnik, Trevor Lawrence, and Bryce Young.
This year’s finalists are:
NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
KJ Bolden
DB
Buford High School
Buford
GA
Sammy Brown
LB
Jefferson High School
Jefferson
GA
Carter Nelson
TE
Ainsworth High School
Ainsworth
NE
Brayden Platt
LB
Yelm High School
Yelm
WA
Jeremiah Smith
WR
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
Hollywood
FL
Taylor Tatum
RB
Longview High School
Longview
TX
