Offensive Lineman Jaelyne Matthews Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thomas Magg - 20241024_135825.jpg
Wide Receiver Winston Watkins Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead
World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener

Top Clips

oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program
nbc_hoc_notredamsvslihls_241025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Long Island 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thomas Magg - 20241024_135825.jpg
Wide Receiver Winston Watkins Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead
World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Freeman hits 1st walk-off slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in classic opener

Top Clips

oly_fswom_sakamotoroutine_241025.jpg
Sakamoto leads after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_liuroutine_241025.jpg
Resurgent Liu finishes second in short program
nbc_hoc_notredamsvslihls_241025.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Long Island 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Offensive Lineman Jaelyne Matthews Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Published October 26, 2024 04:15 AM
_CMA7328.jpg

Offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River, New Jersey/ Toms River North High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American by America’s Navy and NBC Sports representatives during a live jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour.

Navy All-American Bowl

Offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River, New Jersey/ Toms River North High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American by America’s Navy and NBC Sports representatives during a live jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour. Matthews, a standout senior, is verbally committed to attend Rutgers University.

Matthews will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 Navy All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Matthews was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).