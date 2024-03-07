 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
2024 NFL Free Agency Primer
Golden State Warriors (88) Vs. Boston Celtics (140) At TD Garden
NBA Best Bets, Player Props for March 7: Jayson Tatum, Celtics vs Nuggets
Blue Bay LPGA - Round One
Minjee Lee’s 65 leads after first round of Blue Bay LPGA in China

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bensimmonshurt_240307.jpg
Simmons out for season with back injury
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240307.jpg
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener
nbc_pft_wilson_240307.jpg
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
2024 NFL Free Agency Primer
Golden State Warriors (88) Vs. Boston Celtics (140) At TD Garden
NBA Best Bets, Player Props for March 7: Jayson Tatum, Celtics vs Nuggets
Blue Bay LPGA - Round One
Minjee Lee’s 65 leads after first round of Blue Bay LPGA in China

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bensimmonshurt_240307.jpg
Simmons out for season with back injury
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240307.jpg
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener
nbc_pft_wilson_240307.jpg
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

  
Published March 7, 2024 11:36 AM
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale.jpg

Linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (Spanaway, WA/ Bethel High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl.

All-American Bowl

Linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (Spanaway, WA/ Bethel High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty fifth edition of the All-American Bowl, Rainey-Sale will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Rainey-Sale was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2025 All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 562 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).