 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team
The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
Maverick McNealy’s PGA Tour breakthrough didn’t come by accident

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
nbc_psnff_ajbrownintv_241124.jpg
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team
The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
Maverick McNealy’s PGA Tour breakthrough didn’t come by accident

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
nbc_psnff_ajbrownintv_241124.jpg
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl

Published November 25, 2024 01:16 AM
Antwann Hill Jr..jpg

Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. (Warner Robins, GA/ Houston County High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl.

247Sports

Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. (Warner Robins, GA/ Houston County High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty fifth edition of the Navy All-American Bowl, Hill will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Hill was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC)