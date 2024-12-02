 Skip navigation
Appalachian State fires head football coach Shawn Clark after first losing season since 2013

  
December 2, 2024
Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark waits on the official call during the second quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Appalachian State has fired head football coach Shawn Clark following the school’s first losing season since 2013.

Clark was 40-24 in five seasons with the Mountaineers, but the team dropped to 5-6 this year following a 29-20 loss to Georgia Southern.

Clark had a 19-7 record in his first two full seasons after taking over for Eliah Drinkwitz, but the Mountaineers failed to reach a bowl game in two of the past three seasons.

“I want to thank Shawn for all he has done for the App State football program,” Appalachian State director of athletics Doug Gillin said. “Shawn is a true Mountaineer. He has given his heart and soul to his alma mater. He has navigated numerous challenges in his tenure and done so with class and integrity.”

Gillin called it a difficult decision, but said the Mountaineers have higher expectations from their football program.

“The expectation for App State Football is to annually compete for a conference championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff,” Gillin said. “We have commenced a national search to quickly find the next leader for App State Football. Mountaineer fans are among the most passionate in the country, and we are committed to providing a football program that builds upon the decades of previous championship tradition.”