Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner looks fully healthy in an easy U.S. Open win to begin his title defense
Billy Edwards Jr
Switching schools doesn’t mean switching conferences for some QBs
New York Liberty
New York Liberty aim for top four playoff seed as stars return from injuries

Top Clips

deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Colorado’s live mascot Ralphie VI retires from field, replacement in training

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:52 PM

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders saw a valuable performer for the Colorado Buffaloes retire — live mascot Ralphie VI.

The 5-year-old buffalo nicknamed Ember is staying home on the ranch this season rather than running the field. The decision was made in the best interest of Ember, who at times showed a reluctance to make the traditional romp around Folsom Field while leading the team. Colorado already has started training her replacement — Ralphie VII — but she’s not quite ready to run.

For the time being, the Buffaloes will take the field without their mascot. Sanders and the team open the season by hosting Georgia Tech.

Colorado’s live buffalo mascot taking the field with the team is one of college football’s most iconic traditions. It’s been a staple at the school for the past 58 years.

The plan for Ember will be to join Ralphie V — nicknamed “Blackout” — on the ranch and doing what she loves most: taking it easy. Ember made her debut for the Buffaloes in September 2021, when she was just over 15 months old and only 500 pounds.

“Ember has been excellent in many aspects of her role as Ralphie, but she’s happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes,” said Taylor Stratton, director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program. “She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive.”

The Buffaloes have long had a live mascot on their sideline, with the inaugural one named Mr. Chips. The first Ralphie was donated in 1966 and made her debut during a 10-0 win over Kansas State.

She was an instant hit.

The fans broke into a bleacher-shaking “Buffalo Stomp” after she made her pass. School officials stopped the tradition because the students were causing too much damage to the wooden bleachers. It wasn’t long after that that then-football coach Eddie Crowder was presented with the idea of the team running out behind Ralphie.

That tradition officially took hold on Sept. 16, 1967.