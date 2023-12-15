 Skip navigation
Basketball Pickups: Grayson Allen's back on the map
Basketball Pickups: Grayson Allen’s back on the map
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full Saturday schedule for start of bowl season
CFP executive director Bill Hancock
CFP's Hancock responds to Florida lawmakers and cites Travis' injury as reason for FSU's snub

Top Clips

nbc_pl_notforvstotthlv3_231215.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Tottenham Matchweek 17
oly_frmhp_coppermountain_231512_v2_1920x1080_2292718147855.jpg
Ferreira, USA crush Copper Mountain freeski HP
oly_frwhp_coppermountain_231512_v2.jpg
Gu dominates HP for Copper Mountain freeski title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Defensive tackle Rylie Mills’s return to Notre Dame in 2024 will cause headaches for all opposing offenses

  
Published December 15, 2023 07:00 AM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 14: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) defends USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the college football game between the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 14, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame’s interior defensive line next season will be one of the best in the country and quite possibly the most experienced after current senior Rylie Mills announced he will return for his final season of eligibility on Thursday night.

Mills joins current fifth-year Howard Cross in returning, the latter’s decision announced earlier this week, and the duo should make life miserable for all opposing offensive lines, offensive coordinators and quarterbacks next season.

Mills has made 45 tackles this season with 5.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks, while also recovering two fumbles. His 6-foot-5 ⅛ length and Cross’s powerful hands create a combination that few offensive lines will be equipped to handle yet again.

Between the two of them, they have 43 career starts (22 for Mills) and 15.5 sacks (9.5 for Mills). Each is within Notre Dame’s top-seven tacklers this season, Cross somehow at No. 2 with 64. Fifth-year linebacker Jack Kiser’s return means at least three of those top-seven will be on the Irish defense again in 2024, with the possibility of unanimous All-American safety Xavier Watts yet making it four.

That may seem greedy, but if Notre Dame adds Watts to that defense, it will be returning at least five veteran starters, including current sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison, at enough key positions that the ceiling on the Irish season will drastically rise. It could have three preseason All-Americans.

Mills’s impact is very much part of that. Defensive tackles are not tasked with racking up highlights, but his size in the middle of the field is always noticeable. Combined with Cross and supported by current juniors Gabriel Rubio and Jason Onye, Notre Dame’s interior defensive line will be a point of strength next season.

INTO THE NFL DRAFT WITH ELIGIBILITY REMAINING
Linebacker Marist Liufau

Linebacker JD Bertrand

Right tackle Blake Fisher

Left tackle Joe Alt

Cornerback Cam Hart

Running back Audric Estimé

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Receiver Tobias Merriweather

Receiver Rico Flores Jr.

Receiver Chris Tyree

Receiver Braylon James

Tight end Holden Staes

Center Zeke Correll

Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah

Defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina

Safety Ramon Henderson

Safety Antonio Carter

Corrnerback Ryan Barnes

Offensive lineman Michael Carmody

INCOMING TRANSFERS

Quarterback Riley Leonard

Receiver Kris Mitchell

Receiver Beaux Collins

Defensive back Jordan Clark

Kicker Micah Jeter

