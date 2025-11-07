How to watch Navy Midshipmen vs. No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: TV, live stream, storylines for game

One of the best rivalries in the sport is renewed Saturday evening when No. 10 Notre Dame hosts Navy at Notre Dame Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

What are the storylines of the matchup? What is the history of the rivalry? What channel is the game on? Keep reading to learn the answers to these questions and more!

How to watch Navy vs. No. 10 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, Nov. 8

Saturday, Nov. 8 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Notre Dame's rushing attack could sink Navy Pro Football Focus previews this weekend's blockbuster between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish where Notre Dame's two-headed rushing attack may be too much for the Midshipmen's defense to handle.

Navy Midshipmen Overview

The Midshipmen were one of the final undefeated teams in the country before they lost to North Texas, 31-17, on Saturday. This defeat snapped a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season, tied for the longest streak in program history. Now sitting at 7-1, Brian Newberry‘s side will look to get back in the win column against the Fighting Irish.

Their College Football Playoff chances plummeted with the loss, but they still have a chance to sneak in. If the Midshipmen win the American Athletic Conference and are one of the five highest-ranked conference champions, they will earn an automatic spot into the playoff. A win over Notre Dame would go a long way in making that possible.

Quarterback Blake Horvath commands one of the best offenses in the nation, a group that leads the FBS in rushing yards per game (317.3), average yards per rush (6.61), and rushing touchdowns (30). Their 7.47 yards per play are second in the FBS, behind only USC (7.62).

Horvath is the star of the show for offensive coordinator Drew Cronic, entering the week fifth in rushing yards (926). With 13 rushing touchdowns, 10.7 yards per pass attempt, 1,143 total passing yards and seven passing touchdowns, he is one of the most dynamic players in college football.

Navy has a unique triple-option offense that features traditional formations and spread concepts, making them a difficult team to prepare for. Joining Horvath are fullback Alex Tecza (523 rushing yards, six touchdowns) and hybrid players Eli Heidenreich (575 receiving yards, 342 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and Brandon Chatman (124 receiving yards, 360 rushing yards, two touchdowns).

While Navy’s offense has thrived for most of the season, its defense is struggling. The Midshipmen have allowed 30 or more points in each of their past four games. Last week, North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins dominated Navy, tallying 197 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Analyzing the first CFP rankings of 2025 Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry react to the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2025, discussing what they reveal about the committee and more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Overview

The Fighting Irish improved to 6-2 with a sloppy 25-10 win over Boston College on Saturday that featured two missed extra points and a missed field goal attempt.

Those three misses came from three different kickers. Starter Noah Burnette missed the first extra point. He was replaced by backup Erik Schmidt, who missed a field goal, before third-string kicker Marcello Diomede missed a second extra point.

Marcus Freeman‘s squad has missed four extra points this season (not including a costly botched snap against Texas A&M), the most in the FBS. They also have missed three of their eight field goal attempts.

If it is up to quarterback CJ Carr and running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, the Fighting Irish will be scoring touchdowns and not attempting field goals this weekend.

Love is a Heisman Trophy contender after starting his season with 141 carries, 894 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in eight games. He is second in the country in total touchdowns (14) and third in yards from scrimmage (1,121).

Price is right behind him with 521 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns, forming the second half of one of the best running back duos in college football this season. Notre Dame is second in total touchdowns from running backs (26) and third in all-purpose yards from running backs. They have 140 rushing yards or more in six straight games.

Carr, who was just named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award, has 139 completions, 2,057 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns this season. The 20-year-old is third in the FBS in yards per pass attempt (minimum 150 attempts).

Notre Dame needs to beat Navy — plus Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Stanford — if they want to make the College Football Playoff. After season-opening losses to Miami and Texas A&M, Notre Dame has won six straight games.

Inside the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry Take a look at the history behind the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry and hear from Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and Midshipmen head coach Brian Newberry.

Rivalry History

Navy and Notre Dame arguably is the most historic rivalry in college football.

The two teams have been playing annually since 1927 — except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — facing off 97 times in countless different venues.

During World War II, Notre Dame was struggling financially, as many students at the all-male school joined the U.S. military. The Navy decided to make Notre Dame’s campus a training center, paying enough in rent to keep the university open during a tough time.

Because of this, Notre Dame extended an open invitation to Navy to play a yearly football game. The winner of the matchup gets the Rip Miller Trophy, named after former Notre Dame player and Navy coach Edgar “Rip” Miller, who died in 1991. The fight song of both teams is played after every game.

Entering the 98th matchup in the series, Notre Dame has all the bragging rights. They lead the all-time series 83-13-1, including winning each of the past seven meetings, and have outscored Navy 93-17 in the past two games, highlighted by a 51-14 win at MetLife Stadium last year. The Midshipmen last won in 2016 and has not beat Notre Dame in South Bend since 2009.

Navy is Notre Dame’s most-played opponent and Notre Dame is Navy’s second most-played opponent, behind only Army (125 meetings).

