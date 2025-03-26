 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Joey Logano calls for Homestead to widen pit road: ‘We are flirting with disaster’
Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series champion Dodgers say they’ll visit the White House on April 7
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar to make Paris-Roubaix debut

Top Clips

oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
nbc_dps_dponcbbtransferportal_250326.jpg
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Joey Logano calls for Homestead to widen pit road: ‘We are flirting with disaster’
Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series champion Dodgers say they’ll visit the White House on April 7
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar to make Paris-Roubaix debut

Top Clips

oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
nbc_dps_dponcbbtransferportal_250326.jpg
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Notre Dame Football Pro Day on Peacock: Live stream info, start time, draft prospects

  
Published March 26, 2025 02:49 PM

Notre Dame Football’s annual NFL Pro Day takes place this Thursday, March 27 in the Irish Athletics Center located in South Bend, Indiana. See below to find out which athletes are expected to participate and find out how to watch the 2025 Notre Dame Football Pro Day exclusively on Peacock.

RELATED: Big Ten Spotlight: Comparing top 2026 standouts to NFL Draft prospects

How to watch 2025 Notre Dame Football Pro Day:

  • When: Thursday, March 27
  • Where: Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

Which Notre Dame prospects are expected to participate?

  • QB Riley Leonard
  • S Xavier Watts
  • CB Benjamin Morrison
  • DT Rylie Mills
  • TE Mitchell Evans
  • DT Howard Cross III
  • LB Jack Kiser
  • EDGE R.J. Oben

RELATED: What we learned from first year of 12-team College Football Playoff

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_880,w_1173,x_100,y_0/c_scale,h_1067,w_1422/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vsun7zcgtvlka1dmyqy3
Ten notable offers from Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold Day event
Notre Dame offered four-star slot receiver Julius Jones at its Pot of Gold event.
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

When is Notre Dame’s 2025 Blue-Gold Game?

Notre Dame’s annual spring scrimmage will take place on Saturday, April 12 at 2 PM ET, exclusively on Peacock.

How do I watch Notre Dame football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Notre Dame football.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
  • College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.PeacockTV.com/Student to verify your student status with Sheer ID

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, see https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/cancellation.

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/x8r0wn19zzdqvjxsccxy
Pot of Gold Day Recap: Notre Dame offers several Northeast prospects
Monday was “Pot of Gold Day” for Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish sent out offers to many prospects.
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,