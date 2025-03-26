How to watch Notre Dame Football Pro Day on Peacock: Live stream info, start time, draft prospects

Notre Dame Football’s annual NFL Pro Day takes place this Thursday, March 27 in the Irish Athletics Center located in South Bend, Indiana. See below to find out which athletes are expected to participate and find out how to watch the 2025 Notre Dame Football Pro Day exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch 2025 Notre Dame Football Pro Day:

When: Thursday, March 27

Thursday, March 27 Where: Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana

Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

Which Notre Dame prospects are expected to participate?

QB Riley Leonard

S Xavier Watts

CB Benjamin Morrison

DT Rylie Mills

TE Mitchell Evans

DT Howard Cross III

LB Jack Kiser

EDGE R.J. Oben

When is Notre Dame’s 2025 Blue-Gold Game?

Notre Dame’s annual spring scrimmage will take place on Saturday, April 12 at 2 PM ET, exclusively on Peacock.

