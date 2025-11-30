 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UCLA at Southern California
Makai Lemon catches big TD pass after benching, and No. 19 USC races past rival UCLA 29-10
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at California
No. 25 SMU squanders chance at clinching berth in ACC title game as Cal scores 38-35 win
NCAA Football: Alabama at Auburn
No. 10 Alabama escapes Auburn with a 27-20 victory thanks to Simpson-Horton connection

Top Clips

flagg.jpg
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Love gets hurt but returns as No. 9 Notre Dame routs Stanford 49-20

  
Published November 30, 2025 03:08 AM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Luke Talich scored on an 84-yard fake punt pass and No. 9 Notre Dame won its 10th straight, routing Stanford 49-20 on Saturday night after a scary moment for star running back Jeremiyah Love.

The fourth-leading rusher in the nation and a Heisman Trophy contender, Love was shaken up after running for a short gain midway through the first quarter. He remained down for a few moments, walked to the locker room and didn’t return until the second half.

Love finished with 66 yards (8 after returning) and scored his 21st touchdown of the season, breaking Jerome Bettis’ school record for overall TDs while tying Audrice Estime’s record of 18 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Backups Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams combined for 178 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.

CJ Carr threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns as Notre Dame (10-2) retained the Legends Trophy.

Elijah Brown passed for 204 yards and a touchdown with one interception for Stanford (4-8). Emmett Kenney added two field goals

Talich scored one a 4th-and-19 pass from Joshua Burnham in the second quarter.

The Irish scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives, led 28-3 at halftime then coasted. It’s the fourth time in the last eight seasons that Notre Dame has had a winning streak of 10 games or longer.

The takeaway

Notre Dame: The Irish are in position to get in the playoffs. All 10 of their wins have been by double figures.

Stanford: Former Cardinal quarterback Tavita Pritchard takes over as head coach next season.

Up next

Notre Dame awaits the playoffs announcement.

