Love gets hurt but returns as No. 9 Notre Dame routs Stanford 49-20

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Luke Talich scored on an 84-yard fake punt pass and No. 9 Notre Dame won its 10th straight, routing Stanford 49-20 on Saturday night after a scary moment for star running back Jeremiyah Love.

The fourth-leading rusher in the nation and a Heisman Trophy contender, Love was shaken up after running for a short gain midway through the first quarter. He remained down for a few moments, walked to the locker room and didn’t return until the second half.

Love finished with 66 yards (8 after returning) and scored his 21st touchdown of the season, breaking Jerome Bettis’ school record for overall TDs while tying Audrice Estime’s record of 18 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Backups Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams combined for 178 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.

CJ Carr threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns as Notre Dame (10-2) retained the Legends Trophy.

Elijah Brown passed for 204 yards and a touchdown with one interception for Stanford (4-8). Emmett Kenney added two field goals

Talich scored one a 4th-and-19 pass from Joshua Burnham in the second quarter.

The Irish scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives, led 28-3 at halftime then coasted. It’s the fourth time in the last eight seasons that Notre Dame has had a winning streak of 10 games or longer.

The takeaway

Notre Dame: The Irish are in position to get in the playoffs. All 10 of their wins have been by double figures.

Stanford: Former Cardinal quarterback Tavita Pritchard takes over as head coach next season.

Up next

Notre Dame awaits the playoffs announcement.