LSU fires coach Brian Kelly in the 4th season of his 10-year, $100 million deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays at Dodgers – World Series Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NCAA Football: Indiana at Oregon
2025 College Football Rankings Week 10 Top 25: New top 5! LSU and Missouri OUT! Indiana, Vanderbilt climbing
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Commanders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
nbc_fnia_afc_251026.jpg
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
nbc_nba_timberwolvespacers_251026.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays at Dodgers – World Series Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NCAA Football: Indiana at Oregon
2025 College Football Rankings Week 10 Top 25: New top 5! LSU and Missouri OUT! Indiana, Vanderbilt climbing
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Commanders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
nbc_fnia_afc_251026.jpg
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
nbc_nba_timberwolvespacers_251026.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

LSU fires coach Brian Kelly in the 4th season of his 10-year, $100 million deal

  
Published October 26, 2025 09:37 PM
Texas A&M v LSU

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers walks off the field after a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU has fired coach Brian Kelly during the fourth season of a 10-year contract worth about $100 million, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because the firing had not been announced.

The move comes on the heels of Saturday night’s 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium — a second straight loss, and third in four games for LSU (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference).

Kelly was hired away from Notre Dame when his predecessor, Ed Orgeron, stepped down following the 2021 regular season.

He has gone 34-14 with the Tigers, even taking LSU to the 2022 SEC title game. But LSU did not qualify for the College Football Playoff in his first three seasons, and was virtually eliminated from contention with its loss to the Aggies.

The playoff was expanded from four to 12 teams for the 2024 season.

LSU could have to pay Kelly tens of millions not to coach, but the precise figure was unclear on Sunday night.