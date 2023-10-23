Michigan hosts Purdue, Iowa heads to Northwestern for NBC Sports, Peacock’s Week 10 games

Get ready for more Big Ten football on NBC Sports and Peacock, because Week 10’s slate features a rematch of December’s conference championship game as well as a showdown of West Division foes at one of baseball’s most iconic venues.

Iowa and Northwestern will face off at Wrigley Field, home of MLB’s Chicago Cubs, at 3:30 p.m EST on Peacock. Later, at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC, Purdue heads to the Big House looking for revenge on Michigan after the Wolverines dispatched the Boilermakers in last season’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan won that game 43-22 behind a 29-9 margin in the second half. Game MVP Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings combined for three touchdowns on the ground while J.J. McCarthy threw three through the air.

The Wolverines played that game without star running back Blake Corum, who suffered a season-ending knee injury two weeks prior against Illinois. Now, though, Corum is back leading the Michigan backfield, having posted 605 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games this season.

The Wolverines have dominated the series with the Boilermakers, with a 46-14 all-time record in the matchup that goes back to 1890. Purdue hasn’t beaten Michigan since 2009, a rare win at the Big House (the Wolverines hold a 31-6 record in home games against the Boilermakers).

Iowa and Northwestern’s series runs nearly as long, tracing back to 1897. Including that 12-6 win, the Hawkeyes hold a 52-26-3 edge, including victories the past two seasons. However, the Wildcats have won eight of the 15 games between the teams since it became an every-year series in 2008.

Northwestern is 0-2 in its recent series of home games at Wrigley Field, having lost 32-14 to Purdue in 2021 and 48-27 to Illinois in 2010. That 2010 matchup was the first college football game played at Wrigley since 1938.

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

When: Saturday, Nov. 4

Saturday, Nov. 4 Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Streaming: Peacock

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Saturday, Nov. 4

Saturday, Nov. 4 Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

