Nebraska vs. Ohio State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to town as both teams are coming off disappointing losses.

Ohio State is coming off a bye week that followed up its 32-31 loss at Oregon in the most notable matchup of the Big Ten season. The Buckeyes are 5-1 on the year and won by at least 28 points in all five wins this season.

Nebraska is coming off a 56-7 beatdown via the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers to fall to 5-2 on the year. The Cornhuskers had five wins all of last year, so they have already tied that mark entering the toughest road game of the season.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch Nebraska @ Ohio State

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: Ohio Stadium

City: Columbus, Ohio

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Nebraska @ Ohio State

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Ohio State -5000, Nebraska +1500

o Spread: Ohio State -25.5 (-110)

o Total: 48.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The total has the most movement in this game with the opening line of 46.5 getting bet up to 48.5, passing key numbers of 47 and 48. Some shops opened this spread at 21.5, while others were closer to 24.5 and 25.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Nebraska:

“Ohio State has won seven straight meetings versus Nebraska with only two of those outcomes coming by single digits. The Buckeyes have won five of those seven meetings by 25 or more points, so no surprise the spread is 24.5 or 25.5 here.

Nebraska is a better program than it’s been dating back to 2011-12 with Matt Rhule as the head coach and quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers won’t win this game, but I can’t see back-to-back absolute beatdowns via Indiana and Ohio State. I would take a piece of Nebraska +25.5 or wait and see if we get a +27.5 or +28.”

National Championship Odds via BetMGM

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +450 to +350

· Tennessee +2000 to +1600

· Alabama +850 to +2000

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 14.9%

· Texas 12.3%

· Georgia 11.2%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 19.2%

· Georgia 17.2%

· Texas 11.9%

Biggest Liabilities

· Ohio State

· Tennessee

· Colorado

Quarterback matchup for Nebraska @ Ohio State

Ohio State: Will Howard transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State in order to win a National Championship, and despite the loss to Oregon, Howard is having the individual season we expected. Howard has 19 total touchdowns, three interceptions, and 1,651 total yards with a 73.3% completion percentage.

Cornhuskers @ Buckeyes player news & recent stats

Ohio State has won seven straight meetings versus Nebraska and seven out of eight dating back to 2011.

Ohio State is 4-0 at home versus Nebraska, while the game scores have featured a combined 69, 67, 65, and 101 points.

The Over is 4-0 when Ohio State is at home and hosting Nebraska.

Ohio State is 3-3 ATS this season and 4-2 to the Over this year.

Nebraska is 4-3 ATS this season and 5-2 to the Under this year.

Nebraska is 0-1 ATS and 1-0 to the Over as an underdog this year.

Expert picks & predictions for Nebraska @ Ohio State

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the college football calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Nebraska and Ohio State:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Buckeyes on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Buckeyes against the Spread

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 48.5

