No. 11 Oklahoma delivers defensive gem and upsets No. 4 Alabama 23-21 in Tuscaloosa

  
Published November 15, 2025 07:42 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kip Lewis had seven tackles, including two sacks, and No. 11 Oklahoma stunned fourth-ranked Alabama 23-21 on Saturday to send shock waves through the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners (7-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 11 CFP) had three takeaways — scoring 17 points off those turnovers — and got a key stop late to end Alabama’s winning streaks of eight games overall and 17 at home. The Crimson Tide (8-2, 6-1, No. 4 CFP) had a chance down the stretch, but Ty Simpson’s fourth-down pass to Ryan Williams fell incomplete.

The Sooners ran out the clock from there, setting off a raucous celebration by their visiting fans. Oklahoma — a 6-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook — managed just 212 yards of offense but had an interception and recovered two fumbles.

Alabama still controls its destiny in the SEC championship game race and the College Football Playoff and can secure a spot by beating rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl in two weeks.

Oklahoma held Alabama to 57 yards over its last four drives, which proved to be the difference and should be enough to get the Sooners into position for a playoff spot in the next CFP rankings.

Quarterback John Mateer managed 161 total yards — 138 passing — and scored on the ground to lead Oklahoma’s offense. Simpson threw for 326 yards, with a touchdown to tight end Josh Cuevas and an interception. Daniel Hill scored twice for the Tide.

Alabama’s plus-10 turnover margin entering Saturday was fourth-best nationally and best in the SEC. But that didn’t matter to Oklahoma, which also had three takeaways in a victory at Tennessee last week.

Oklahoma has six takeaways in two weeks after getting just four in its previous seven games. And the Sooners have scored 37 points off those turnovers.

Despite dominating in nearly every category, a series of errors by Alabama proved decisive. In addition to the turnovers, Alabama missed a 36-yard field goal and allowed a 46-yard punt return that set up Oklahoma’s first score.

The takeaway

Oklahoma: After teetering on the CFP bubble, a signature win for Oklahoma should solidify its spot with games remaining against Missouri and LSU.

Alabama: A number of potential deficiencies caught up to the Tide — in the running game, on the offensive line and on special teams.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts Missouri next Saturday.

Alabama hosts Eastern Illinois next Saturday.