Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet for the national championship in the CFP final

What’s at stake?

The winner claims the national championship in the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and longest college football season ever. Ohio State is trying for its sixth title, and first since its 2014 team won the inaugural CFP. Notre Dame is going for its 12th title, and first since 1988.

Key matchup

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard vs. Notre Dame defense. Howard has been in a groove in the playoff, and he has one of the best receiving tandems in the nation in Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Smith was all but shut down by Texas in the semifinal, and it’s a certainty Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden was taking notes. Golden runs an NFL-style defense with lots of moving parts, and he’s adept at making changes on the fly. The Fighting Irish are at their best when they’re in man coverage and bringing the blitz.

Players to watch

Ohio State: Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins will be going against a defense that has allowed just 3.4 yards per carry over three CFP games. The combination of Henderson’s speed and Judkins’ physicalness can cause problems, and both are more than capable as receivers.

Notre Dame: Riley Leonard is the type of quarterback that has bothered the Buckeyes. He’s a dual threat — probably a better runner than passer, especially on downfield throws. His toughness and competitiveness help him make winning plays more often than not.

Facts & figures

Ohio State is 6-2 all-time against the Irish. The Buckeyes have won six straight in the series, including 17-14 last season and 21-10 in 2022, after losing the first two meetings in 1935-36. ... Notre Dame is playing its second game this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It beat Georgia Tech 31-13 on Oct. 19. ... A win would make the Buckeyes the only team in history to beat five top-five opponents in the same season. ... The Buckeyes (977) and Irish (962) rank second and fourth in all-time wins. ... Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts’ 13 interceptions over the last two seasons are the most by an FBS player. ... JT Tuimoloau leads the Buckeyes with 11 1/2 sacks, with 5 1/2 coming in the three playoff games.