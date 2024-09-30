 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB All-Star Game
MLB scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys
DJ Uiagalelei Brock Glenn
Florida State lists Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters
WNBA
WNBA teams allowed to protect up to six players for upcoming expansion draft for Golden State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB All-Star Game
MLB scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys
DJ Uiagalelei Brock Glenn
Florida State lists Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters
WNBA
WNBA teams allowed to protect up to six players for upcoming expansion draft for Golden State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Purdue fires offensive coordinator Graham Harrell amid 3-game losing streak

  
Published September 30, 2024 04:03 PM
Graham Harrell

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Arhmad Branch (6) talks to Purdue Boilermakers offensive coordinator Graham Harrell Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind.

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier/Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Ryan Walters fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell just four games into their second season together with the Boilermakers.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Walters said in a statement released by the athletic department. “After evaluating our start to the season, I felt that it was best for our team to make a change now. We are appreciative of Graham’s contributions to our program and wish him the best going forward.”

The move comes after Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) lost its third straight game after beating FCS school Indiana State in the season opener. The Boilermakers have been outscored 83-17 in the first three quarters of those three losses. They next play at Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1).

Purdue has lost 17 straight games against the Badgers and last won in Madison in 2003.

Harrell left West Virginia to join Walters’ staff following the 2022 season. Harrell had coached previously at Oklahoma State, Washington State, North Texas and Southern California after graduating from Texas Tech, playing one season in the CFL and three seasons with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and spending training camp with the New York Jets in 2013.