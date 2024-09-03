 Skip navigation
Treshaun Ward leads Boston College in 28-13 victory over No. 10 Florida State

  
Published September 3, 2024 12:13 AM
NCAA Football: Boston College at Florida State

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) runs the ball and is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Treshaun Ward totaled 138 offensive yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception, against his former team as Boston College stunned No. 10 Florida State 28-13 on Monday night.

Ward, a Tampa native who played at Florida State from 2019-22, had 77 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving as the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) totaled 263 yards rushing.

It was a resounding debut for BC coach Bill O’Brien, who was introduced in mid-February after Jeff Hafley’s departure to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator.

The Eagles’ offense produced touchdown drives of 71 yards, 68 yards and 60 yards, while also benefitting from a short field after intercepting DJ Uiagalelei iand quickly scoring a touchdown.

Uiagalelei completed 21 of 42 passes for 272 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kentron Poitier in the third quarter, cutting BC’s lead to 21-13.

Florida State, viewed as a contender for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2021.

TAKEAWAYS

Boston College: Thomas Castellanos nearly pulled off an upset of Florida State in 2023, but he did it on Monday. The BC quarterback completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns to go with 73 yards rushing.

Florida State: A strength going into the season has instead been a weakness. The Seminoles had just 21 yards rushing on 16 carries.

UP NEXT

Boston College hosts Duquesne on Saturday.

Florida State has a bye week and next hosts Memphis on Sept. 14.