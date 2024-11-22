USC-UCLA rivalry game will give Victory Bell winner power to salvage disappointing season

What’s at stake?

The first year in the Big Ten has been disappointing for both the Trojans and Bruins, but city bragging rights, possession of the Victory Bell, and postseason aspirations make the crosstown showdown key to salvaging the season. USC was buoyed by its quarterback switch to redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava in a 28-20 win over Nebraska, but with No. 6 Notre Dame on deck, this feels like the best chance to become bowl eligible. UCLA had its three-game winning streak end in a 31-19 loss at Washington.

Key matchup

USC RB Woody Marks vs. UCLA’s run defense. Marks rushed for a career-high 146 yards against a strong Cornhuskers defense, giving him his first 1,000-yard season as a fifth-year senior. The stout Bruins’ front, which ranks seventh in the FBS at stopping the run, represents an even tougher challenge. They shut down Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson, holding him to 49 yards on Nov. 8.

Players to watch

USC: Maiava shook off a poor start, including a pick-six, to throw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and rush for another score against Nebraska. Maiava showed a greater willingness to attack down the field as a passer, and his mobility to extend plays opened up some of the big shots that had been lacking under former starter Miller Moss.

UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers put up decent statistics versus the Huskies, passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns and running for 49 yards, but just wasn’t as sharp as he had been during the winning streak. The Bruins have tended to go as Garbers fares this season, so he will have to be better against a USC defense much improved from the unit he shredded for three touchdown throws in a 38-20 triumph last season.

Facts & figures

The game could be decided on third down, where the Trojans’ offense has been strong while the Bruins’ defense has struggled. USC is converting 46.8%, which ranks 17th nationally. UCLA is allowing opponents to convert 52% of their attempts, which ranks last among 134 teams. … The road team has won each of the past four meetings, something which hasn’t happened since 1959-1962 when the Trojans and Bruins still shared the LA Memorial Coliseum. … USC is still dealing with a flu outbreak that limited several key players against Nebraska.