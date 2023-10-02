USC vs. Notre Dame highlights College Football on NBC and Peacock Week 7 slate

With the college football season nearly coming to its halfway point, NBC Sports and Peacock present a college football triple-header with three heavy-hitting matchups on Saturday, October 14 for Week 7.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to Ross–Ade Stadium to take on the Purdue Boilermakers at noon on Peacock, the Illinois Fighting Illini hit the road to College Park and take on the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. on NBC, and in prime time, the No. 9 USC Trojans will face the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the historic Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

NBC and Peacock’s college football triple-header features some of the top matchups in the sport. Here are the storylines for the Week 7 action:

No. 4 Ohio State @ Purdue – Noon - Peacock

The Buckeyes (4-0), one of the powerhouses of the Big Ten and college football as a whole, will face a scrappy Purdue (2-3) squad led by first-year head coach Ryan Walters.

Ohio State asserted themselves as contenders for the College Football Playoff after a nail-biting 17-14 victory over Notre Dame in Week 4, and the Buckeyes hope to keep their momentum rolling in West Lafayette. OSU Quarterback Kyle McCord and sure-fire top 5 NFL Draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. will be on display for the noon kickoff.

How to watch No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers

When: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Where: Ross–Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross–Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: Noon

Noon Streaming: Peacock

Illinois @ Maryland – 3:30 p.m. - NBC

Maryland (5-0) and explosive quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will host Illinois (2-3) as the Terrapins hope to continue their strong stretch of play through the Big Ten schedule. Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns through five games, and the Terps are averaging 38.6 points per contest.

Veteran coach Bret Bielema and the Illini, who are averaging 21.6 points per game, have proven to be pesky against strong opponents and will have their hands full in College Park. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, whose shown toughness through the start of the season, will duel with Tagovailoa in the Big Ten matchup.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Maryland Terrapins

When: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Where: SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

USC @ Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. - NBC

Another monster game for the Irish (5-1) on NBC, the USC Trojans (5-0) — who lead the nation in scoring with 53.6 points per game — come into South Bend in Week 7. The battle between ranked teams will be a major test for both sides, as the Trojans look toward a path to a National Championship under second-year head coach Lincoln Riley.

The game will also feature a battle of top quarterbacks between Caleb Williams (USC) and Sam Hartman (Notre Dame). Williams is projected to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft while Hartman is a top-tier transfer who played for Wake Forest before joining the Irish.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman will look to out-coach Riley in a game the entire nation will be watching.

How to watch No. 9 USC Trojans vs No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

How can I watch College Football on Peacock ?

Notre Dame, the Big Ten and more are available all season long on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices.

View the full list of supported devices here.

