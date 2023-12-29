 Skip navigation
What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule, start times for Ohio State, Notre Dame and more

  
Published December 29, 2023 03:00 PM
Over is a 'decent' play in Mizzou vs. Ohio State
December 28, 2023 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting odds for Missouri vs. Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and explain why there's value in the over with two strong offenses on display.

College football bowl season reaches its apex over the next four days with some of the biggest matchups and more storied bowls on the schedule. We’ll see the first of the New Year’s Six matchups, and by Monday, it will be time for the highly anticipated CFP semifinals to determine which two of four teams (Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama) will advance to the national championship game in January.

College Football Playoff 2023-24: Semifinal matchups, New Year’s Six dates, times and more

Today’s slate is highlighted by Oregon State vs Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl and a top-ten matchup between Ohio State and Mizzou in the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State won’t have QB Kyle McCord, who announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse in mid-December, and will rely on sophomore QB Devin Brown to lead them against Cody Schrader, Luther Burden III and the Missouri offense. The Buckeyes are also expected to be without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has been with the team but not practicing in the lead up to the Cotton Bowl.

Friday’s action all kicks off with No. 22 Clemson taking on Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. See below for the day’s full schedule, including start times and TV networks, as well as what’s coming up over New Year’s weekend and on New Year’s Day.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

What college football bowl games are on today?

Friday, December 29th

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
EverBank Field - Jacksonville, Florida

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl - 2pm ET on CBS
No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame
Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, Texas

Autozone Liberty Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Iowa State vs. Memphis
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, Tennessee

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - 8pm ET on ESPN
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Big Ten Bowl Games 2023: How to Watch, Matchups, Odds for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and More

College football weekend bowl game schedule

Saturday, December 30th

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Transperfect Music City Bowl - 2pm ET on ABC
Auburn vs. Maryland
Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee

Capital One Orange Bowl - 4pm ET on ESPN
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - 4:30pm ET on Barstool
Toledo vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium - Tucson, Arizona

Things To Learn: Focus on Notre Dame’s offensive line, a 2024 preview, in Sun Bowl vs Oregon State on Friday

Monday, January 1st

ReliaQuest Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN2
No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - 1pm ET on ABC
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee
Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida

VRBO Fiesta Bowl - 1pm ET on ESPN
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 5pm ET on ESPN
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Rose Bowl Stadium - Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 8:45pm ET on ESPN
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

College Football Playoff Format 2023-24: How Many Teams Are In, When Does 12-Team Playoff Start and More

What are the New Year’s Six bowl games?

“New Year’s Six” refers to six of the most high-profile and oldest bowl games: the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl. In the four-team playoff model, these six bowls have rotated hosting the College Football Playoff semifinals (this year it’s the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl). Here’s the full list of New Year’s Six matchups in the final year before CFP expansion.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Friday, December 29th at 8pm ET on ESPN
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Saturday, December 30th at 12pm ET on ESPN
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl - Saturday, December 30th at 4pm ET on ESPN
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

VRBO Fiesta Bowl - Monday, January 1st at 1pm ET on ESPN
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 5pm ET on ESPN
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Rose Bowl Stadium - Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 8:45pm ET on ESPN
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana