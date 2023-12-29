What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule, start times for Ohio State, Notre Dame and more
College football bowl season reaches its apex over the next four days with some of the biggest matchups and more storied bowls on the schedule. We’ll see the first of the New Year’s Six matchups, and by Monday, it will be time for the highly anticipated CFP semifinals to determine which two of four teams (Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama) will advance to the national championship game in January.
Today’s slate is highlighted by Oregon State vs Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl and a top-ten matchup between Ohio State and Mizzou in the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State won’t have QB Kyle McCord, who announced his decision to transfer to Syracuse in mid-December, and will rely on sophomore QB Devin Brown to lead them against Cody Schrader, Luther Burden III and the Missouri offense. The Buckeyes are also expected to be without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has been with the team but not practicing in the lead up to the Cotton Bowl.
Friday’s action all kicks off with No. 22 Clemson taking on Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. See below for the day’s full schedule, including start times and TV networks, as well as what’s coming up over New Year’s weekend and on New Year’s Day.
What college football bowl games are on today?
Friday, December 29th
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
EverBank Field - Jacksonville, Florida
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl - 2pm ET on CBS
No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame
Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, Texas
Autozone Liberty Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Iowa State vs. Memphis
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, Tennessee
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - 8pm ET on ESPN
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
College football weekend bowl game schedule
Saturday, December 30th
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
Transperfect Music City Bowl - 2pm ET on ABC
Auburn vs. Maryland
Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee
Capital One Orange Bowl - 4pm ET on ESPN
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - 4:30pm ET on Barstool
Toledo vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium - Tucson, Arizona
Monday, January 1st
ReliaQuest Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN2
No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - 1pm ET on ABC
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee
Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
VRBO Fiesta Bowl - 1pm ET on ESPN
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 5pm ET on ESPN
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Rose Bowl Stadium - Pasadena, California
Allstate Sugar Bowl - College Football Playoff Semifinal - 8:45pm ET on ESPN
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
What are the New Year’s Six bowl games?
“New Year’s Six” refers to six of the most high-profile and oldest bowl games: the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl. In the four-team playoff model, these six bowls have rotated hosting the College Football Playoff semifinals (this year it’s the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl). Here’s the full list of New Year’s Six matchups in the final year before CFP expansion.
